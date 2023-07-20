× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
HomePrivacyAbout UsContact Us
ad
ad
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to kick off Thursday.
News English

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to kick off Thursday.

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

20-07-2023, 07:38AM

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will kick off on Thursday.

In the opening match, New Zealand will face Norway at Eden Park, Auckland.

The Group A game will start at 0700GMT.

Later Thursday, the World Cup’s other host nation Australia will play against Ireland in a Group B match at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

The quadrennial international top-tier football championship will run through Aug. 20 with the final to be held at Stadium Australia.

For the first time, 32 teams will play 64 matches during a month.

The best two teams in eight groups will qualify for the last 16.

The Round of 16 will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

The third-place play-off will be held on Aug. 19.

The US, who were the 2015 and 2019 world champions, are among the favorites.

The Stars and Stripes have won four World Cups to be the record holders.

Germany, England, Spain and France will also fight for the title.

FIFA confirmed that the 2023 World Cup’s total prize pool is $110 million, which is a tournament record.

It was $30 million in 2019.

The 2023 world champions will get a total of $10.5 million.

The winning association will get $4.29 million, and the rest will be paid to the players.

Meanwhile, runners-up will get $7.5 million.

Source: Anadol

.

About Author

3

Maxamuud Xuurshe


Related Articles

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to kick off Thursday.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to kick off Thursday.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-20

Somali Military Kills 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Series of Operations.

Somali Military Kills 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Series of Operations.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy participates in a workshop in China.

Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy participates in a workshop in China.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-18

EU welcomes consultative meeting between the President, former leaders.

EU welcomes consultative meeting between the President, former leaders.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-17

Galmudug State President receives UN Special Representative to Somalia.

Galmudug State President receives UN Special Representative to Somalia.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-15

Popular News

Ciidanka Xoogga oo howlgal ka dhacay deegaan u dhow Buur-hakaba ku dilay 10 Al-Shabaab ah.

Ciidanka Xoogga oo howlgal ka dhacay deegaan u dhow Buur-hakaba ku dilay 10 Al-Shabaab ah.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

Ciidamada Booliska Kenya oo sunta dadka ka ilmeysiisa u adeegsanaya dibad baxayaasha iyo suuqyada oo weli xiran

Ciidamada Booliska Kenya oo sunta dadka ka ilmeysiisa u adeegsanaya dibad baxayaasha iyo suuqyada oo weli xiran

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

Mas’uul ka tirsanaa maamulka Awdheegle oo lagu dilay Muqdisho.

Mas’uul ka tirsanaa maamulka Awdheegle oo lagu dilay Muqdisho.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

Xisaabiyaha guud ee Qaranka oo kormeeray garoonka diyaaradaha Muqdisho.

Xisaabiyaha guud ee Qaranka oo kormeeray garoonka diyaaradaha Muqdisho.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

Soomaaliya oo ka qeyb gashay madasha beeraha dunida oo lagu qabtay dalka Turkiga.

Soomaaliya oo ka qeyb gashay madasha beeraha dunida oo lagu qabtay dalka Turkiga.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-19

logo

KM4 Mogadishu - Somalia

© 2022 Somaliweyn - Allrights reserved.

About Us Somaliweyn is an independent digital and a local radio station based in Somalia, established early 2000s, the radio is newly re-branded re-launched.