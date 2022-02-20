Haddii lagu yiraa Maanta waxaa la saxiixay, Hashiis lagula wareegayo Hantidaada oo dhan Heshiis….!!!

Haddii lagu yiraa Maanta waxaa la saxiixay, Heshiis lagu qaadanayo Caruurtaada. Hashiis lagula wareegayo Hantidaada oo dhan. Heshiis lagu iibsanayo Kilyahaaga. waad diidi leheyd.



Laakin kan Maanta ey kala Saxiixdeen Mr.W. Richard Anderson , Mr.Jake UIrich iyo Wasaaradaada Petrooka laguma tusin waxa lagu heshiiyay. waxa uu kuu sheegay. Mr. W Richard, kaliya in aad leedahay Khaydka ugu badan ee aan weli la soo saarin Aduunka oo dhan. ( F.S: 1,2, 3aad)

Waxaa kale oo laguu sheegay in laguu qaban doono wax laguugu Beer laxawsanayo oo ah, Waxbarashada, Caafimaadka, Haweeka iyo Dadka laga tirada badan yahay in wax loo qabaneyo, taasina maba ahan shaqada shirkadahaan.

Qorshahaaga iyo Hantidaada waxa aad ku qabsanee Adigaa u Madaxbanaan ee ma ahan in Hantidaada la xaraasho Baahidaadana laguu sheego, kadibna aan waxba laguu qaban. waa sidaa Xaqiiqda ah.

in lagaa qariyay Markii Jirkaaga la iibsanay, waxaa kaaga dharan Heshiiska, waxaa lagu galay Magaca Somaliya, Somali land waa lagu daray, Maamul Gobaleedyada qaar ayaan weli ogolaan oo aan lagala tashan Heshiiska khayraad qeeybsiga Gobalada Somalia “PSAs”, Kaba sii darane laguuma sheegin Lacagta Maanta la kala qaatay ee Mustaqbalkaaga lagu iibiyay halka lagu shubayo iyo waxa loo isticmaalayo, kaba sii darane, Dowladda Somalidu weli kama hadal, Xaraashka Mustaqbalka Caruurtaaada iyo iibinta Xubnaha Jirkaaga oo si ku talagal ah loogu soo beegay, wakhti laguugu mashquuliyay Siyaasad iyo Doorasho Dan seejis ah.

Horaa loo yiri: ( wadamadu uma geeriyoodaan /Burburaan, Dagaalada ka dhacay Dartood ee waxa ey u Dhintaan/ Burburaan khiyaanada Cariirtooda/ Masuuliyiintooda) ( F.S: 4aad)

FG: wixii iga khaldan ka sax, wixii ka dhimanna ku dar.

Hoos ka Akhri, warbixinta waxa la saxiixay oo ey qoreen shirkadaha Shidaalku.

Qore: Yahya Amir

Coastline Exploration Limited

USA – English

Coastline Exploration signs seven Production Sharing Agreements in the Federal Republic of Somalia

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Coastline Exploration Limited

Feb 19, 2022, 07:00 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coastline Exploration Limited (“Coastline”), the upstream oil and gas company focused on East Africa, announces that it has signed seven Production Sharing Agreements (“PSAs”) covering offshore, deep-water blocks of the Federal Republic of Somalia. These PSAs enable Coastline to proceed with plans to explore for oil and gas on the many prospects and leads identified in these offshore blocks.

W. Richard Anderson, Chief Executive of Coastline, commented, “Somalia contains the largest remaining unexplored set of basins situated in warm waters in the world. We are honoured and excited to be part of its future development. The Government of Somalia and the Ministry of Petroleum have spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure the country has the proper legal and administrative infrastructure to support oil and gas exploration with the passing of the Petroleum Law, adoption of the Revenue Sharing Agreement among the Federal Government and its Members States and the establishment of the Somali Petroleum Authority to provide continuing support for the anticipated growth in the sector.”

Jake UIrich, Coastline’s Chairman, continued “After a rigorous negotiating process, we are delighted to have signed these inaugural PSAs with the Somali Government. This marks a defining moment for the country. The way is now open for other oil and gas companies to join us in our quest for commercial discoveries through the current licensing round and, also through direct negotiations with the Somali oil and gas authorities. Revenues from the discovery of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons could be a major positive for Somalia from which the government could finance investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare and other vital services, which will benefit all of the people of Somalia, including women and minorities, by helping provide for continued economic growth and improving the standard of living.”

The signing ceremony was witnessed, amongst others, by the Chairman & CEO and Vice-Chair of the Somali Petroleum Authority who highlighted their desire for the expected economic and social benefits for the Somali people.

Qore: Yahye amir