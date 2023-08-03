PM Hamza chairs 1st Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on food security and nutrition
Mogadishu : – The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the first Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on food security and nutrition in which a comprehensive report was presented on the current state of food and nutrition in the country, together with relevant observations from international food security conferences that Somalia participated from 2021.
.
Speaking at the meeting, PM Barre stressed the critical importance that his government attaches to ensuring food security and nutrition for the Somali people, which would eventually foster self-sufficiency in the country.
The Prime Minister further instructed relevant food and nutrition authorities to develop sustainable food systems through environment-friendly interventions.