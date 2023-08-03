× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
PM Hamza chairs 1st Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on food security and nutrition
03-08-2023

03-08-2023, 08:29AM

Mogadishu : – The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the first Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on food security and nutrition in which a comprehensive report was presented on the current state of food and nutrition in the country, together with relevant observations from international food security conferences that Somalia participated from 2021.


Speaking at the meeting, PM Barre stressed the critical importance that his government attaches to ensuring food security and nutrition for the Somali people, which would eventually foster self-sufficiency in the country.
The Prime Minister further instructed relevant food and nutrition authorities to develop sustainable food systems through environment-friendly interventions.

