Somali Military Kills 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Series of Operations.
News English

Somali Military Kills 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Series of Operations.

Maxamuud Xuurshe

19-07-2023, 18:56PM

In a major blow to the terrorist group al-Shabaab, the Somali military, backed by local forces and international partners, has killed 200 members in a series of operations across different regions of the country over the past week.

According to Somalia’s Ministry of Defense, 30 al-Shabaab members, including two senior leaders, were killed in the El-Qorac operation on Wednesday.

In a press conference held today at the Ministry of Information HQ, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, General Abdullahi Ali Aanood, announced that a total of 200 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in operations across different regions within the past week.

In addition to this operation, several al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the Galcad and Budbud areas of the Middle Shabelle region by the Somali military and allied forces.

Operations have also been conducted in the Hobyo rural area of Mudug region and the forest under Welmarow village in Lower Juba.

These recent operations have significantly weakened al-Shabaab’s capabilities.

The Somali government and its international partners remain committed to continuing the fight against al-Shabaab and are confident that they will eventually defeat the group.

Maxamuud Xuurshe


