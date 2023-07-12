Somalia’s Upper House Holds First Reading of Environmental Protection and Management Bil.l

Mogadishu, : – The Speaker of the Senate House of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, along with his deputies, chaired the third session of the 2nd meeting of the Upper House today.

The agenda of the meeting was the First Reading of the Environmental Protection and Management Bill.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, explained to the Senators of the Upper House the importance of the country’s environmental protection and management law.

After that, Speaker Abdi Hashi instructed the Committee on National Resources, Economic Infrastructure, and Transportation of the Upper House to take over the Bill for the protection and management of the environment to carry out its duties and bring it back to the House.