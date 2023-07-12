× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
HomePrivacyAbout UsContact Us
ad
ad
Somalia’s Upper House Holds First Reading of Environmental Protection and Management Bil.l
News English

Somalia’s Upper House Holds First Reading of Environmental Protection and Management Bil.l

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

12-07-2023, 14:58PM

Mogadishu, : – The Speaker of the Senate House of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, along with his deputies, chaired the third session of the 2nd meeting of the Upper House today.

The agenda of the meeting was the First Reading of the Environmental Protection and Management Bill.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, explained to the Senators of the Upper House the importance of the country’s environmental protection and management law.

After that, Speaker Abdi Hashi instructed the Committee on National Resources, Economic Infrastructure, and Transportation of the Upper House to take over the Bill for the protection and management of the environment to carry out its duties and bring it back to the House.

.

About Author

3

Maxamuud Xuurshe


Related Articles

Somalia’s Upper House Holds First Reading of Environmental Protection and Management Bil.l

Somalia’s Upper House Holds First Reading of Environmental Protection and Management Bil.l

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-12

Somali President Opens Consultative Meeting with Former Leaders to Discuss Future of the Country.

Somali President Opens Consultative Meeting with Former Leaders to Discuss Future of the Country.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-12

President Hassan invites political leaders to a consultative meeting.

President Hassan invites political leaders to a consultative meeting.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-11

Civilian Plane Crashes at Aden Adde Airport, One Injured.

Civilian Plane Crashes at Aden Adde Airport, One Injured.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-11

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Chairs Pivotal Meeting on Somalia’s Admission to East African Community Bloc.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Chairs Pivotal Meeting on Somalia’s Admission to East African Community Bloc.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-10

Popular News

Shirka wada tashiga oo maanta ka furmaya Muqdisho.

Shirka wada tashiga oo maanta ka furmaya Muqdisho.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-12

Sheekh Shariif oo guddoomiye kulan wadatashi ah oo ay iskugu yimaadeen madaxdii hore ee dalka.

Sheekh Shariif oo guddoomiye kulan wadatashi ah oo ay iskugu yimaadeen madaxdii hore ee dalka.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-12

Xeer ilaalinta oo maxkamadda gobolka Banaadir u gudbisay eedeysanayaal loo haysto tahriibin sharci darro ah.

Xeer ilaalinta oo maxkamadda gobolka Banaadir u gudbisay eedeysanayaal loo haysto tahriibin sharci darro ah.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-12

Midowga Afrika oo warqadaha aqoonsiga ka guddoomay safiirka Soomaalia ee Addis Ababa.

Midowga Afrika oo warqadaha aqoonsiga ka guddoomay safiirka Soomaalia ee Addis Ababa.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-11

In ka badan 50- ka mid ah maleeshiyaadka Al-Shabaab iyo horjogayaal oo lagu dilay G/ jubada hoose.

In ka badan 50- ka mid ah maleeshiyaadka Al-Shabaab iyo horjogayaal oo lagu dilay G/ jubada hoose.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-11

logo

KM4 Mogadishu - Somalia

© 2022 Somaliweyn - Allrights reserved.

About Us Somaliweyn is an independent digital and a local radio station based in Somalia, established early 2000s, the radio is newly re-branded re-launched.