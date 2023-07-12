× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Somali President Opens Consultative Meeting with Former Leaders to Discuss Future of the Country.
News English

Maxamuud Xuurshe

12-07-2023, 14:55PM

Mogadishu :- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has officially opened a consultative meeting with former leaders and politicians.

Information Minister Daud Aweis Jama spoke to journalists about the event, stating that the conference is crucial for the future of the Somali people and will make decisions based on the government’s policy.

Minister Aweis Jama stated that this is the first time such a meeting has been held in Somalia, reflecting the government’s desire to consult with all sectors of society on critical issues related to government building and rescuing the country from its problems.

The discussion aims to establish a unified vision for government building, development, anti-corruption efforts, security, and restructuring Somalia’s economy.

The ultimate goal is to create a developed and peaceful country.

This meeting represents a significant step forward for Somalia, as it demonstrates the government’s commitment to engaging with all sectors of society in its decision-making process.

By seeking input from former leaders and politicians, the government is showing that it values diverse perspectives and is willing to consider different viewpoints when making decisions that will affect the future of the country.

The focus on government building, development, anti-corruption efforts, security, and economic restructuring indicates that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges facing Somalia.

By tackling these issues head-on, the government is laying the foundation for a more prosperous and stable future for all Somalis.                     

