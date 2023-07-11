× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
President Hassan invites political leaders to a consultative meeting.
News English

President Hassan invites political leaders to a consultative meeting.

Maxamuud Xuurshe

11-07-2023, 14:58PM

Mogadishu : – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud invited the current and former political leaders of the country to a consultation meeting that will take place in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The meeting which will last for two days in Mogadishu will be attended by the former and current Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Speakers of the Parliament of the Federal Government of Somalia.

The meeting will focus on the situation of the country and the current leadership will receive advice from the former leaders.

This meeting is part of the government’s plan for idea sharing on national interest.

Most of the attendees of the meeting have arrived in Mogadishu and the remaining delegates will follow before tomorrow.

