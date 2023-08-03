× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Breaking News: ISIL (ISIS) Confirms Death of Leader and Names Replacement
Breaking News: ISIL (ISIS) Confirms Death of Leader and Names Replacement

Maxamuud Xuurshe

03-08-2023, 19:37PM

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) has confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, during “direct clashes” with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group in Idlib province, rebel-held northwestern Syria.

The announcement was made by an ISIL spokesman through a recorded message on Telegram, without specifying the date of his death.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed the leader in Syria.

Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi’s death marks the end of his leadership, making him the group’s fourth leader to be killed.

ISIL, which experienced a meteoric rise in 2014 and declared a self-proclaimed “caliphate” over vast territories in Iraq and Syria, faced successive defeats through offensives by opposing forces.

The group’s rule was characterized by heinous acts, including beheadings and mass shootings.

Following defeats in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, ISIL continues to pose a threat through sleeper cells that carry out attacks in both countries.

The newly appointed leader, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, takes over as the group’s fifth leader since its inception.

In November of the previous year, ISIL reported the death of its former leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed in a United States raid in Idlib province in February the year before.

The group’s first leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was also killed in Idlib in October 2019.

The death of Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi may have significant implications for the group’s future actions and regional security.

