Over 60 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Joint Operation in Bay Region.

Bay, : – More than 60 militants belonging to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army and local residents in the El-Dhun Adegow area of the Bay region.

The operation, which targeted and bombed the militants, is part of recent efforts to combat terrorism in Southwest Somalia.

According to the Information Ministry of Somalia’s Southwest State, the operation was a collaboration between the Somali National Army and the local Forces.

It is one of several planned operations that have recently started in the South West of Somalia, aimed at rooting out Al-Shabaab militants and restoring peace and security to the region.

The successful operation is a significant blow to Al-Shabaab, which has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

The Somali government, with the support of its international partners, is committed to defeating Al-Shabaab and restoring peace and stability to the country.