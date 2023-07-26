Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing.

Mogadishu, Wednesday, 26 July, 2023

1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who participated in the United Nations conference on fighting food shortages and preventing famine, pointed out that Somalia is at the forefront of countries crippled by frequent droughts.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, participated in the meeting of the Cooperation between Italy and the countries of the Horn of Africa hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mrs.

Georgia Meloni.

3- The Acting President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and Speaker of the People’s Assembly Mr.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobobe) has condemned the cowardly attack that took place at the Jale Siad Army Training Center and ordered the army officers to conduct an immediate investigation.

4- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr.

Hamsa Abdi Barre and his official delegation are participating in a summit in Tanzania to discuss the development of social capacity and human resources.

5- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr.

Hamsa Abdi Barre, who is attending the African Summit for the Development of Human Power in Tanzania, held a meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank in charge of East and Southern Africa.

6- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr.

Hamsa Abdi Barre, held a dinner and briefing meeting at his residence with the members of the two houses who hail from the constituency of Puntland.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a meeting in Daressalam with the Somali community in Tanzania.

8- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Mr.

Salah Ahmed Jama has visited the hospitals where the soldiers who were injured in the attack by the Kharijites Al Shabab on one of the camps of the Somali National Army in Mogadishu.

9- The Vice President of Jubbaland State, Mr.

Mohamud Sayid Adan said that a progress has been made in the process to resolve the disputes and conflicts in Gedo Region.

10- The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia has discussed the general security of the country and the reformation of the modern governance process.

11- Various committees of the Federal Parliament are holding interviews with the Ministers of the Federal Government.

12- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali, said that the money taken by the companies that failed to provide the hajj transport service has been returned to the government.

13- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr.

Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, met with the military commander of the Qatar, General Salim bin Hamad bin Mohamed Al-Nab, in Doha.

14- Somalia’s Minister of Finance, MP Bihi Iman, has briefed members of the House of Commons on the Auditor General Act, which is before the House of the People of the Federal Parliament.

15- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama said that there is no diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Iran.

He made the comments while speaking to the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations.

16- The Minister of Commerce of Somalia Mr Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi has launched the implementation of the agreement on the verification of shipments arriving in the country.

17- The Minister of Planning Mr.

Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene) who is in Djibouti had a meeting with the Minister of Economy and Finance of Djibouti Mr.

Ilyas M.

Dawaleh and the Secretary General of the IGAD Regional Organization.

18- The Minister of Information of Somalia Mr.

Daud Aweis Jama opened a training session for 30 journalists from the representatives of the national media in the regions of the country and Banadir Region.

19- Somali Youth Minister Mohamed Barre confronted the Social Affairs Committee of the Upper House of the Somali Parliament.

20- Somalia’s Minister of Finance Mr.

Bihi Iman Ige had an important meeting with Dr.

Mahmoud Mohieldin, who is the senior director of the IMF in charge of countries including Somalia.

21- The President of Galmudug State, Mr.

Ahmed Abdi Kariye, has inaugurated a new market in Dhusamareb.

22- The Defense Committee of the People’s Assembly condemned the terrorist attack by the Kharijites Al Shabab on the army camp in Mogadishu.

23- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr.

Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) and the Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brig.

General Sulub Ahmed Firin jointly inaugurated at the Somali Police Training School a Conference on Consultation and Cooperation between the Police and the Community.

24- Hearing of corruption cases against officials from the Ministries of Finance, Labour, Immigration and Citizenship, the Accountant General’s Office and the Central Bank of Somalia is underway at the Banadir Regional Court.

25- The Court of Appeal of Banadir Region has concluded the hearing of the case against 36 foreigners over illegal fishing charges.

26- Somali Police Chief, General Sulub Ahmed Firin has opened a consultation meeting of police officers at the federal and state levels in Mogadishu.

27- Somali National Army and USA forces who are helping Somalia in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab have killed more than 100 members of the Kharijites Al-Shabab in an air and ground operation taken place in Galcad in the Galgadud region.

28- Somali National Army has carried out an on offensive in Jameeco are of Bay region, killing 15 members of Kharijites Al Shabab.

29- The Somali National Army has destroyed several positions of the Kharijites Al Shabab in Galcad District of Galgaduud Region.

30- The Somali National National Army has carried out operations in Wajid District of Bakool region, killing 25 members of Kharijites al-Shabab.

31- The Somali National Army has carried out an operation against the Kharijites Al Shabab Qoryolay District of the Lower Shabelle region, killing two senior members of the terror group.

32- The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia in collaboration with the Ministry of Information of Galmudug has held in Dhusamareb a training on the promotion of the role of girls in the management of media organizations.

33- The Director General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mr.

Ahmed Said Mohamed, has visited the work and observed the smooth running of the activities and services for the issuance of passports at the agency’s facilities in Hodan and Abdicasis districts of Mogadishu.

34- The Special Envoy of the President of Somalia for Somaliland affairs Mr.

Abdikarim Hussein Guled has held consultation meetings with some civil society organizations and traditional elders from the South West State Government.