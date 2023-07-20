Weekly Ministerial meeting discusses General Security of Somalia.

Mogadishu, : – The weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers meeting of the Federal Government of Somalia which was chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre discussed the General Security of the country and Modern Government Reform and Good Governance on Thursday.

The Council listened to a report from the Ministries of Internal Security and Defense on the security situation and the victories gained from the Al-Shabaab terrorists, the Council applauded the efforts of the Somali National Army in eliminating the militant group.

Also, the Council of Ministers has been introduced to the Performance Management and Social Service Management System that will add a lot to the transformation of government departments, such as direct leadership, good governance, and the implementation of strategies that can lead Somalia to rapid economic development.