Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy participates in a workshop in China.

Mogadishu, :– The Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy of the Federal Government of Somalia participated in a workshop hosted by the Innovation Training Base of GDPC and the office of Xiamen Leading Group for BRICS Partner Innovation Center for the blue economy in Fujian, China.

Abdirizak Abdirahman, one of the members of the Ministry attended the workshop as a representative of the Ministry.

The Chinese Embassy in Mogadishu tweeted that they are happy to see a friend from Somalia who is taking part in the workshop.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao said “China and Somalia have enjoyed fruitful fishing cooperation for years.

There’s a lot more we can do together to develop the blue economy for the benefit of our two brotherly nations”.

He also said mentioned the presence of Abdirizak from the Fisheries in Fujian, a coastal province in southeastern China which is known for seafood and blue economy.

Somalia and China have a long history of cooperation in many different fields including, and not limited to fisheries, training, etc.