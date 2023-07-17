× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
EU welcomes consultative meeting between the President, former leaders.
EU welcomes consultative meeting between the President, former leaders.

Maxamuud Xuurshe

17-07-2023, 12:27PM

Mogadishu :- The European Union Mission in Somalia welcomed recent consultative meeting between the President of Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sh.

Mohamud and former leaders who served as Prime Ministers, Parliament Speakers, politicians and Presidential candidates.

 EU welcomes the recent consultative meeting by the Federal Government w/ current & former Somali leaders.

State-building & democratisation are key focus areas of the🇪🇺🇸🇴 Joint Operational Roadmap.

EU supports inclusive consultations for progress on the state-building agenda in 🇸🇴”, The Mission said on twitter post.

President Hassan Sh.

Mohamed invited former Somali leaders for a consultative meeting to share achievements, challenges, and future plans  which was going on two days in the capital Mogadishu.

The president will heard the insights of former leaders on security, counter-terrorism, completion of the constitution review & democratization.

The consultative meeting by the leaders concluded successfully.

.

