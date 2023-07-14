× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Somali Foreign Minister participates in the 43rd regular session of the AU Executive Council.
News English

Maxamuud Xuurshe

14-07-2023, 14:15PM

Mogadishu :– The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E.

Mr.

Abshir Omar Jama, participated on Thursday in Nairobi in the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, during which several issues and agendas were discussed, including security, food security, the African Union budget and the progress made in the institutional reform of the Union.

The meeting, which lasts on Thursday and Friday (July 13-14), will discuss many issues of the most importance to the countries of the African continent, to put an end to the challenges and obstacles to reach the desired progress.

The African Union will convene the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5th MYCM) of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms and the African Union Member States on 16th July 2023, in Nairobi Kenya.

The meeting will be convened under the AU theme of the year 2023 “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”.

On the sidelines of the 43rd Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council, the Foreign Minister met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E.

Mr.

Demeke Mekonnen, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral ties and cooperation between the two friendly neighboring countries.

