President Hassan addresses climate change issues in Somalia.
Maxamuud Xuurshe

13-07-2023, 11:44AM

Mogadishu, :– The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the issues of climate change at the Launching event for the Great Green Wall; Aligning the Great Green Wall Initiative with the Green Somalia Initiative held in Mogadishu today.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H.E Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi said that Somalia joined the African Union’s Great Green Wall Initiative and thanked Dr.

Elvis Paul Tangem, African Union Coordinator of the Great Green Wall Initiative.

“Somalia has experienced the devastating consequences of desertification and land degradation, particularly in the fertile Shabelle regions our past efforts in aforestation and sand dune fixation projects have highlighted the need for a long-time institutional building” President Hassan Said.

KM4 Mogadishu - Somalia

Somaliweyn is an independent digital and a local radio station based in Somalia, established early 2000s, the radio is newly re-branded re-launched.