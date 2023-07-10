Somali Diaspora Conference Inaugurated in Mogadishu.

Mogadishu, :– The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama (Hurusee), inaugurated the Somali Diaspora Conference in Mogadishu today.

The conference was attended by ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia, members of both houses of Parliament, civil society representatives, and members of the Somali diaspora.

In his opening remarks, Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama emphasized the significant role played by the diaspora in the reconstruction of the country.

He acknowledged that the diaspora has diverse needs and that finding solutions to address these needs is crucial.

The conference will focus on discussing how the Somali diaspora can play an important role in building the Somali government, contributing to the economy, and addressing the needs of the diaspora community.

The discussions aim to identify ways to strengthen the engagement and contribution of the Somali diaspora in the development of their homeland.