Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Chairs Pivotal Meeting on Somalia’s Admission to East African Community Bloc.

Mogadishu :– Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre chaired a pivotal meeting this afternoon, discussing the exciting prospects of Somalia’s admission to the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

The discussion focused on the thorough preparations required for the upcoming negotiations with the East African Community, highlighting the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering regional integration and cooperation.

Joining the EAC bloc could bring enhanced economic opportunities, harmonized policies, and increased trade flows for Somalia.

The Prime Minister’s leadership in this matter showcases his dedication to advancing the country’s interests on the regional stage.

The meeting was an immensely important step towards Somalia’s admission to the EAC bloc, and all eyes will be on the upcoming negotiations as the country seeks to strengthen its ties with its East African neighbors.