× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
HomePrivacyAbout UsContact Us
ad
ad
UNICEF deeply shocked by the reported deaths of more than 20 children in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia following the detonation of a discarded explosive device.
News English

UNICEF deeply shocked by the reported deaths of more than 20 children in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia following the detonation of a discarded explosive device.

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

11-06-2023, 06:33AM

Statement attributable to Ms.

Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative in Somalia MOGADISHU, 10 June 2023 – “UNICEF is deeply shocked and horrified by reports that at least 22 children were among 27 people killed in an explosion in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia following the detonation of an unexploded remnant of war in an area where the children were playing.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wish the injured a quick recovery.

No family should have to lose their loved ones in such heartbreaking circumstances.

“This tragic incident underlines the importance of all parties to the conflict in Somalia to handle ordnance with care, to clear existing mines and unexploded devices, and scale up mine risk education among children and communities.

Children are particularly vulnerable, attracted to remnants for their colourful, shiny or unusual appearance and unaware of how dangerous they are.

No matter where they are used, or how long ago they may have been deployed, explosive weapons can continue to endanger a child’s most fundamental rights for months and years to come. The safety of children must be the primary consideration in all situations and no effort should be spared in upholding children’s rights to a safe and protective environment.

“UNICEF is working through its local partners to provide assistance to affected individuals and families.”

– UNICEF –

.

About Author

3

Maxamuud Xuurshe


Related Articles

UNICEF deeply shocked by the reported deaths of more than 20 children in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia following the detonation of a discarded explosive device.

UNICEF deeply shocked by the reported deaths of more than 20 children in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia following the detonation of a discarded explosive device.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-11

Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-07

ATMIS-KDF troops celebrate 60th Madaraka Day in Kismayo – African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

ATMIS-KDF troops celebrate 60th Madaraka Day in Kismayo – African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-03

Navigating the two sides of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

Navigating the two sides of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-05-31

HISTORIC AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR PRESIDENTIAL PHD. SCHOLARSHIP IN SOMALIA.

HISTORIC AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR PRESIDENTIAL PHD. SCHOLARSHIP IN SOMALIA.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-05-28

Popular News

Boris Johnson oo iska casilay Xubinimada Baarlamaanka UK

Boris Johnson oo iska casilay Xubinimada Baarlamaanka UK

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-10

Uganda oo digniin u dirtay Ciidamada ka jooga Soomaaliya kadib weerarkii Buulo-Mareer.

Uganda oo digniin u dirtay Ciidamada ka jooga Soomaaliya kadib weerarkii Buulo-Mareer.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-10

Dowladda Soomaaliya oo sheegtay in la soo afjaray weerarkii maqaayad kutaalla Xeebta liido.

Dowladda Soomaaliya oo sheegtay in la soo afjaray weerarkii maqaayad kutaalla Xeebta liido.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-10

WFP oo joojisay gargaarkii ay siin jirtay Itoobiya.

WFP oo joojisay gargaarkii ay siin jirtay Itoobiya.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-10

Imtixaanka shahaadiga oo maanta ka bilabanaaya Puntland.

Imtixaanka shahaadiga oo maanta ka bilabanaaya Puntland.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-10

logo

KM4 Mogadishu - Somalia

© 2022 Somaliweyn - Allrights reserved.

About Us Somaliweyn is an independent digital and a local radio station based in Somalia, established early 2000s, the radio is newly re-branded re-launched.