Somalia Is Undergoing A Peaceful Transition: Kenyan General Peter Kimani Muteti.
Somalia Is Undergoing A Peaceful Transition: Kenyan General Peter Kimani Muteti.

30-03-2023, 01:57AM

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Major General Peter Kimani Muteti has said that Somalia is experiencing a peaceful transition and commended Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under ATMIS for pacifying Somalia, especially Mogadishu city since deployment in 2007.

Maj Gen Muteti made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call to the UPDF Contingent (Sector 1) Headquarters Base Camp in Mogadishu as part of his orientation and familiarisation with the mission following his assumption of office. “There is a peaceful transformation in Somalia, especially in Mogadishu, this has been possible due to UPDF’s efforts since deploying in 2007; we commend you for this contribution and your effort was not in vain,” said Maj Gen Muteti.

He clarified that ATMIS is currently engaged in a phase of mentoring the Somali Security Forces (SSF) a task he said the UPDF is perfectly doing which explains why the security of Mogadishu is now manned by the Somali National Army (SNA).

Maj Gen Muteti paid tribute to fallen combatants in the mission and said that their death wasn’t in vain but for a justified cause.

Present was the UPDF Contingent Commander, Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola, Deputy UPDF Contingent Commander, Col Griffins Kantinti, ATMIS Force Engineer Col David Nwogu, Force communications officer, Lt Col Peter Mwila Lungu, Force Spokesperson Lt Col Abdul Ganale among others.

