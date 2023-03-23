Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing Mogadishu.

1-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that the country’s resources such as oil and fishing will be used to draw foreign investment for the development and rebuilding the country.

2-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that Somalis need to work together on the vision of 2060 to establish a modern and advanced Somalia, at the time of the 100th anniversary of Somalia’s independence.

3-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the Federal Government of Somalia for the new practice of accountability after the government’s performance and accountability program was unveiled in Mogadishu.

4-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud urges the need to prepare a nation of skilled Somalis who can compete in the job market globally.

5-The Prime Minister of Somalia Mr.

Hamza Abdi Barre said that his government promises the Somali people effective performance and accountability to strengthen governance and the confidence of the people.

6-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, attended the closure ceremony of a training session for units of the Somali National Army who were undergoing training in Uganda.

7-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and President Yoweri Museveni, met in Kampala to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

8-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed eight new laws namely a) Anti-Terror Bill. b) The Law on the Establishment of the Immigration and Nationality Agency. c) Immigration Law. d) Public Data Protection Law. e) National Bill to Regulate Resources in the Underground. f) Investment and Investor Protection Law. g) Public Identification and Registration Law. h) Somali Fisheries Development and Management Law.

9-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has once again called for the cessation of bloodshed and conflict in Laas Caanood.

10- Somalia and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding related to the support of Somali National Forces.

11-The National Telecommunications Authority, the Central Bank and the Financial Reporting Center have met with telecommunication companies and mobile phone services to implement the decisions of the National Anti-Money Laundering & Combating Terrorist Financing Committee (NAMLC) issued on February 14. 2023.

12- The Commander of the Somali Army General Odowa Yusuf Rage held talks with Kenyan military chiefs and discussed the security cooperation between the two countries.

13- The National Consultative Council attended by FGS and FMS leaders ended in Baydhabo.

A communique was issued with the emphasize of implementing fiscal federalism and the completion of the National Security Architecture.

14- The Somali government said that more than 70 areas have been liberated from the Kharijite Al Shabab terrorists since the start of the anti-terrorist military operation.

15- The Somali National Army has killed more than 30 of the Kharijites Al-Shabab in the Middle Shabelle Region in HirShabelle State.

16- Somalia and Sudan have signed an investment cooperation agreement in Mogadishu.

17-The Ministers of Information of the FGS and the FMS held a conference in Kismayo and focused on media cooperation.

18-The Ministry of Youth in Somalia is preparing a plan to introduce the anti-narcotics policy.

19-The Ministry of Finance of Somalia issued a regulation on the fees charged for court services.

20- The Central Bank of Somalia won an international award related to the efficiency of work and service.

21- The Somali government has brought back 11 young Somalis who were imprisoned in Libya as illegal immigrants.