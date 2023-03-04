× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Lionel Messi gifts 35 gold iPhone 14 Pros to World Cup-winning teammates and staff.
News English

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

04-03-2023, 11:10AM

Argentina won the recent FIFA World Cup, becoming world champions for the first time since 1986 with the help of Lionel Messi, and the team captain confirmed its deity status among Argentinians.

The player decided to celebrate his teammates and staff that were part of the campaign in Qatar in an unusual manner.

He gifted them 35 personalized gold iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Each unit was custom-made with the person’s name, number, the logo of the Argentine Football Association (AFA – Asociacion del Futbol Argentino) and the logo of the production partner iDesign Gold.

The founder of the company posed with Lionel Messi and also posted an Instagram story in which he revealed that each device came in a fancy box with a certificate of authenticity and that the iPhone 14 Pro is a genuine product with a 24-karat gold plaque on the back.

The phone is crafted by removing the original panel and putting in the precious-metal plate instead.

There is no word which memory option Messi went for, but that hardly matters when the 7-time Ballon d’Or and two-time World Cup Golden Ball winner gifts you a golden iPhone.

Such a present is truly priceless, but a custom-made iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB by iDesign Gold costs £4,000, meaning Lionel Messi spent £140,000 (about $170,000/€160,000) for this memorable gift.

3

Maxamuud Xuurshe


