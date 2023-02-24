Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda: East African renewable power can end South Africa’s coal dependence

Renewable energy sources in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda have the potential to end South Africa’s reliance on coal, George Aluru, chair of the Electricity Sector Association of Kenya (ESAK), tells The Africa Report.

The three countries combined have energy generation potential well in excess of their ability to consume, Aluru argues. “If the three go full throttle on renewable power, we won’t be able to consume it.

The problem is where to sell the power.”