Ambassadors of Somalia, UAE and Romania to Ethiopia met in Addis Ababa.
News English

Maxamuud Xuurshe

06-07-2023, 13:11PM

Addis Ababa : – Ambassador Mohamed Abdullahi Warfaa, who has recently been involved in promoting diplomatic affairs in Ethiopia, met with the ambassadors of the UAE and Romania, H.

E Amb Mohamed Al Rashid and Amb Julia Pataki, and agreed to strengthen the deep relationship between the three countries nations.

Ambassador Warfaa spoke to the Romanian ambassador specifically about education issues, pointing out the importance of how the Romanian government would help Somalia in terms of education grants at the university level.

   

