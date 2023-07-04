× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Press Statement on the completing of 2000 ATMIS drawdown.
Press Statement on the completing of 2000 ATMIS drawdown.

Mogadishu:– The Federal Government of Somalia is committed to fully transitioning security responsibilities from ATMIS to Somali Security Forces.

The Somali Security Forces have completed phase one of the ATMIS drawdowns, and taken over the security responsibilities of 2000 ATMIS troops in Five Sectors as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions 2628 (2022) and 2670 (2023).

The Federal Government of Somalia welcomes resolution 2687 (2023) and will work closely with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and its international partners for the timely implementation of the resolution.

The Federal Government of Somalia is keen to take over the overall Security Responsibilities from ATMIS by December 2024 and appreciates the sacrifices made over the years by African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and its troop, contributing countries in enhancing peace and security in Somalia.

