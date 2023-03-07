Ali Abdi Mohamed takes over as President of Somali Football Federation.

Ali Abdi Mohamed has been elected as President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF) by the General Assembly as he was voted unanimously.

The election took place at the Elite Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, with representations of clubs, players, coaches, referees, women and futsal in attendance.

Mohamed, the former vice-president, received all 34 votes, despite the expectation that 46 delegates will be in attendance.

The delegates raised a yellow card, which is an indication that they are voting for Mohamed.

“I thank the Football Congress which has chosen us to lead the Federation for the next four years,” said Mohamed.

“The Football community needs to always be together.

“We are ready to work together and develop football in Somali.”

Somalia have not found success in football, with their senior national team being ranked 204th in world according to FIFA Rankings ©Getty Images

Ahmed Farah Takat will serve as the first vice-president, Abdirashid Abdulle Mohamed will be the second vice-president and Yusuf Hussein Mumin is the third vice-president.

Fahmo Kulle Ali will be the women’s representative on the Executive Committee.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee Isak Abdullahi Hassan was in charge of the process alongside six other members of the Committee.

Hassan asked Mohamed and his team to leave the room before the process of electing took place.

The SSF will be shifting their focus to the 2023 under-17 African Cup of Nations.

The event will be taking place in Algeria from April 29 to May 19.

By Ahmed Mohammed