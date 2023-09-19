× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Prime Minister Hamza meets Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in New York.
Prime Minister Hamza meets Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in New York.

19-09-2023, 06:37AM

New York – The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hamza Abdi Barre met with Ilhan Abdullahi Omar known by her social name as Ilhan Omar who is a representative of Minnesota's 5th congressional district in the United States.

The Prime Minister and the Representative discussed the general situation of Somalia, particularly developments in the fields of security, politics, economy and social affairs.

They also mentioned how the US can increase its support to Somalia.

