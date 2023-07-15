Galmudug State President receives UN Special Representative to Somalia.

Dhusamareb, :– The President of Galmudug State of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Ahmed Abdi Kariye received the new United Nations Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, Catriona Laing at the Presidential Palace in Dhusamareb.

The President and the Special Representative discussed the general situation of the country, the National Consultative agreements, issues of the elections, the fight against terrorism, and the stabilization issues.