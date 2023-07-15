× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
Galmudug State President receives UN Special Representative to Somalia.
News English

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

15-07-2023, 14:34PM

Dhusamareb, :– The President of Galmudug State of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Ahmed Abdi Kariye received the new United Nations Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, Catriona Laing at the Presidential Palace in Dhusamareb.

The President and the Special Representative discussed the general situation of the country, the National Consultative agreements, issues of the elections, the fight against terrorism, and the stabilization issues.

      

