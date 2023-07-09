× HomePrivacyAbout UsContact UsWararkaSportsNews English
HomePrivacyAbout UsContact Us
ad
ad
Somalia Cabinet Reshuffle: New Ministers Appointed.
News English

Somalia Cabinet Reshuffle: New Ministers Appointed.

3Maxamuud Xuurshe

09-07-2023, 01:23AM

Mogadishu,:– Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced a reshuffle of his Cabinet of Ministers.

Bihi Egeh has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance, replacing Elmi Mohamud Nur.

Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim will fill Ege’s post as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

In addition to these appointments, Abukar Jeylani and Sadaad Mohamed Nur Aliyow have been named as State Ministers for Religious Affairs and Interior, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that these changes are part of an ongoing effort to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the government.

.

About Author

3

Maxamuud Xuurshe


Related Articles

Somalia Cabinet Reshuffle: New Ministers Appointed.

Somalia Cabinet Reshuffle: New Ministers Appointed.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-09

Ambassadors of Somalia, UAE and Romania to Ethiopia met in Addis Ababa.

Ambassadors of Somalia, UAE and Romania to Ethiopia met in Addis Ababa.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-06

Somalia Finance Minister, UK Ambassador discuss debt relief and economic priorities.

Somalia Finance Minister, UK Ambassador discuss debt relief and economic priorities.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-04

Press Statement on the completing of 2000 ATMIS drawdown.

Press Statement on the completing of 2000 ATMIS drawdown.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-04

SomBank and MasterCard announce partnership to launch debit card in Somalia.

SomBank and MasterCard announce partnership to launch debit card in Somalia.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-06-22

Popular News

Faah faahin ku saabsan Dabkii bur buriyay Suuqii Magaalada Jig jiga.

Faah faahin ku saabsan Dabkii bur buriyay Suuqii Magaalada Jig jiga.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-08

Booliiska Soomaaliya oo xalay gacanta ku dhigay nin lagu tuhmay Shabaabnimo.

Booliiska Soomaaliya oo xalay gacanta ku dhigay nin lagu tuhmay Shabaabnimo.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-08

Xiisad ka taagan degmada Afgooye iyo Goobahii ganacsi ee Suuqaas oo xiran.

Xiisad ka taagan degmada Afgooye iyo Goobahii ganacsi ee Suuqaas oo xiran.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-08

Maraykanka oo sheegay inuu burburiyey hub halis ah oo uu hore u samaystay.

Maraykanka oo sheegay inuu burburiyey hub halis ah oo uu hore u samaystay.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-08

WFP oo yareysay raashinkii qaxootiga Dhadhaab.

WFP oo yareysay raashinkii qaxootiga Dhadhaab.

Maxamuud Xuurshe, 2023-07-08

logo

KM4 Mogadishu - Somalia

© 2022 Somaliweyn - Allrights reserved.

About Us Somaliweyn is an independent digital and a local radio station based in Somalia, established early 2000s, the radio is newly re-branded re-launched.