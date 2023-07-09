Somalia Cabinet Reshuffle: New Ministers Appointed.

Mogadishu,:– Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced a reshuffle of his Cabinet of Ministers.

Bihi Egeh has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance, replacing Elmi Mohamud Nur.

Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim will fill Ege’s post as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

In addition to these appointments, Abukar Jeylani and Sadaad Mohamed Nur Aliyow have been named as State Ministers for Religious Affairs and Interior, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that these changes are part of an ongoing effort to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the government.