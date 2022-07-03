Somali football referee coaches begin training.
The Somali football federation (SFF) has today opened a FIFA training course for Somali football referees, which is funded by the world football governing body FIFA. The training which will last until the 7th of this month will be attended by 22 Somali football referee coaches. Somali Football Federation ⚽️
